Dover (NYSE:DOV) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOV. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

DOV stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.84. The company had a trading volume of 546,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,387,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,186,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

