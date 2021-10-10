DragonVein (DVC) Price Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $133,958.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,770.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.28 or 0.01072251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.00338718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.00321145 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00042212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002796 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

