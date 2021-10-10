Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

DFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 191,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $3,715,339.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,753. 75.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,616,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

DFH opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

