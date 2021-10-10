Dusk Network Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $61.00 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00215954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00097462 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,663,707 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

