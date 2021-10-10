Dvision Network (DVI) Hits Market Capitalization of $97.68 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $97.68 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000829 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00046542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.98 or 0.00213703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00096834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network (DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

