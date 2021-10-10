Dynamic Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $5.57 million and $70.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,534.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.23 or 0.06268037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00320698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.08 or 0.01072866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00097050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.38 or 0.00495802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.00340165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00318347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

