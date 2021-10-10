Dynamite Market Cap Hits $180,974.23 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $180,974.23 and $115,675.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.43 or 0.00539490 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000928 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $626.29 or 0.01139814 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,339 coins and its circulating supply is 382,733 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.