e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $131.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,284 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,022 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

