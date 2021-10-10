East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Position Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,107 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.39% of East West Bancorp worth $141,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731,803 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 749,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,711,000 after purchasing an additional 45,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.79. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

