Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,297 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Eastern Bankshares worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,644,000 after purchasing an additional 801,595 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $8,253,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 372,389 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $7,621,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 292,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBC opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

