eBoost Hits Market Cap of $2.85 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $3,249.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.79 or 0.00321745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000708 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

