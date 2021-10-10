Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $14,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 135,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.