EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $219,725.52 and $844.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

