EDC Blockchain Hits Market Cap of $219,725.52 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $219,725.52 and approximately $844.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 43.7% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,308.57 or 1.00048864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.75 or 0.00509656 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004648 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

