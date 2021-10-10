Edgeless (EDG) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $685,073.29 and $1,638.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00216890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00097872 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

