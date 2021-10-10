Edgeware Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.65 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $51.08 million and $1.65 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00224650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00098620 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,467,738,211 coins and its circulating supply is 5,829,877,624 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

