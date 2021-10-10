Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 6,360.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,345 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Editas Medicine worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,200,000 after buying an additional 653,617 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after buying an additional 612,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after buying an additional 431,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Editas Medicine by 133.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after buying an additional 360,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.