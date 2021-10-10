eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($1.01). eHealth reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth $138,050,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its stake in eHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after buying an additional 750,501 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter valued at $36,918,000. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in eHealth by 80.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,975,000 after buying an additional 471,371 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter valued at $24,641,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

