Elamachain (ELAMA) Trading Up 16.1% This Week

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Elamachain has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $986,083.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00048066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00220690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00098957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011902 BTC.

About Elamachain

ELAMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,192,740 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

