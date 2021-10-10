Elastos (ELA) Reaches Market Cap of $86.04 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.35 or 0.00007808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $86.04 million and $777,773.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,617,617 coins and its circulating supply is 19,783,018 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

