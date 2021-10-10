Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently commented on ELMS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

