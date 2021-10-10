Electric Vehicle Zone Price Down 33.8% This Week (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $20.14 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00130783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00083731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,756.58 or 1.00535567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.22 or 0.06273430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

