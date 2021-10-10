Elitium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $608,503.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. Elitium has a total market cap of $118.23 million and approximately $608,503.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for about $4.24 or 0.00007573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00214825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00096265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

