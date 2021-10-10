Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 99.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after purchasing an additional 969,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 355.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 744,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,624 shares of company stock worth $3,010,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $39.47 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. boosted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

