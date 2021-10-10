Emercoin Price Reaches $0.0712 on Top Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $22,132.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,159,033 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

