Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.11% of Enbridge worth $2,525,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Enbridge stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

