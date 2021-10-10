Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CSFB set a C$55.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$51.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The stock has a market cap of C$104.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.60. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$51.72.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.1500002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

