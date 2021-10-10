Enigma (ENG) Market Cap Achieves $903,393.86

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $903,393.86 and approximately $249,276.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.07 or 0.00343270 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001822 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.