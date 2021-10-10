Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $31.76 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,435 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.17% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $31,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

HPE stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.