Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $32.35 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47,410 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Best Buy worth $32,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after buying an additional 768,715 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,535,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,147,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

BBY opened at $107.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.