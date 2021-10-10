Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $34.76 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of VeriSign worth $34,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,333,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,587,000 after buying an additional 193,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $205.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.05. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $617,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,884 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

