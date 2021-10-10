Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $35.37 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,730 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $35,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 547.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth approximately $106,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Square by 51.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 450,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.97.

Shares of SQ opened at $238.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 209.20, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,221 shares of company stock worth $121,137,366. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

