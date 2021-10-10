Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $38.25 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of D.R. Horton worth $38,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.