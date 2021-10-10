Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,480 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of AvalonBay Communities worth $42,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $223.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.43 and a 200 day moving average of $211.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.17.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

