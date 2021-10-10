Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $36,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 318,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $617.02 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $393.02 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $666.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

