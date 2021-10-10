EOS Market Capitalization Tops $4.60 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $4.79 or 0.00008698 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $4.60 billion and approximately $1.47 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,036,324,329 coins and its circulating supply is 960,323,918 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

