eosDAC Price Down 10.4% This Week (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a market cap of $1.19 million and $4,172.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

