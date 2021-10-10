EpiK Protocol (EPK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.07 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $29.07 million and approximately $540,911.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00130404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00083481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,024.34 or 1.00074697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.40 or 0.06208011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003156 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

