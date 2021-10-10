Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce sales of $8.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the highest is $11.08 million. Epizyme posted sales of $3.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $51.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.71 million to $64.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $76.98 million, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $98.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPZM. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $497.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

