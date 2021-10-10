Equalizer (EQZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $881,820.00

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. Equalizer has a total market cap of $11.87 million and $881,820.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00130404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00083481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,024.34 or 1.00074697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.40 or 0.06208011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.