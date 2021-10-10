Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,714,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.44% of Equifax worth $3,045,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 65.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock opened at $258.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.14.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.