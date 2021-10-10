Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,101 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.19% of Equinix worth $858,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.47.

Shares of EQIX traded down $15.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $750.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $827.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $781.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

