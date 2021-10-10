Equitable Group Stock Set to Split on Thursday, October 14th (OTCMKTS:EQGPF)

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $114.25 on Friday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $119.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.35.

EQGPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$110.69 price target (down from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.24.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

