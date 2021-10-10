Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,767,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938,866 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.33% of Equitrans Midstream worth $49,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 221,096 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 323,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 78,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

ETRN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

