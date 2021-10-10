ESBC (ESBC) Price Tops $0.0496

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $71,307.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ESBC has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,699,595 coins and its circulating supply is 30,420,261 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

