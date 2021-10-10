Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.92% of Essent Group worth $46,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 48.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 113,816 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 490,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 71,593 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $54.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The business had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.