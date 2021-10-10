Essentia Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $121,126.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00223614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00098476 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

ESS is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

