ETHA Lend (ETHA) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. One ETHA Lend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHA Lend has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $1.22 million worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETHA Lend has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00047616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00222314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00098161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011816 BTC.

ETHA Lend Coin Profile

ETHA is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ETHA Lend

