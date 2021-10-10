Ether Zero Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,398.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $225,450.13 and $4,398.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.90 or 0.06241947 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00096921 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

