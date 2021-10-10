Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $54.76 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $7.13 billion and $813.50 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $54.76 or 0.00099389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.04 or 0.06438446 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,244,373 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

